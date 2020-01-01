New cold front to sweep through Greece on Thursday

After a brief respite from severe weather brought about by the cold front Zenobia, temperatures are expected to drop again around Greece as of Thursday.

According to the National Observatory of Athens weather service meteo, snow is forecast in mountainous areas of Attica, Magnesia, eastern central Greece, northeast Peloponnese and eastern Crete.

The northern winds in the Aegean will reach 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Attica will see scattered rains, sleet and snow in the mountainous areas by noon. Temperatures in central Athens will range from 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with gale-force winds sweeping through the region later in the day.

Better weather is forecast in Thessaloniki, with sunshine and low temperatures in the city center ranging from -1 to 6 degrees.