Ferry smashes on Iraklio port wharf, no injuries

A passenger ferry smashed on the wharf at the port of Iraklio, Crete, while attempting to moor, authorities said Thursday.

The Blue Horizon was carrying 428 passengers, 69 cars, 22 trucks and three motorcycles on board.

No injuries or damage have been reported, but the vessel has sustained minor scratches on the starboard side and is not allowed to set sail from Iraklio until it has been inspected.

The ferry was scheduled to sail for Piraeus in the afternoon.