Woman found dead in rainwater tank in Ierapetra

A woman missing since January 1 in the area of Ierapetra, Crete, was found dead at the bottom of a rainwater tank in the area, authorities said Thursday.

The 48-year-old woman is believed to have fallen into the tank which is located inside a greenhouse farm in the rural area of Ierapetra, in the southern coast of eastern Crete.

No details were available on how the accident might have happened.

Units from local police, fire department and the the EMAK rescue services were dispatched on Wednesday afternoon to locate the woman after her family reported her disappearance.

EMAK divers retrieved the 48-year-old’s body from the water tank.