Wannabe burglar dies in attempt to flee

A burglar died as he tried to flee from an apartment he attempted to rob with an accomplice in the district of Ambelokipi, central Athens, late Wednesday night.

According to police, the man, identified as a Georgian national, broke into an apartment on Valtou Street with an accomplice shortly after 11 p.m.

Neighbors who heard the noise called the police which arrived at the scene. One of the two men run through the glass entrance of the building to avoid arrest but both suspects were later detained by officers on nearby Dasiou Street.

The injured wannabe burglar was taken to hospital but died as a rsult of his injuries.