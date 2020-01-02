The unions of Athens and Piraeus notaries have called on their members to abstain from their duties until January 8, as a reaction to a government legislation that makes them responsible for submitting electronically any property transfers.

The decision was taken during a general meeting of their respective unions on December 31.

Notaries explained they are not against taking over the responsibility from tax authorities, but warned about the lack of a legislative framework that will allow them to carry out these transactions safely for citizens and the state.

They also called on the government to suspend the implementation of the legislation until discussions are held with the finance ministry on the issue.