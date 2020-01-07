The Illusionists | Athens | February 21 & 22

Seven of the world's most celebrated illusionists are coming to Athens on their 2020 European Tour, presenting a family-friendly jaw-dropping spectacle at the Faliro Indoor Arena. After wowing New York audiences for three record-breaking years in a row and touring the United States and Canada, the production promises stage illusions, mind reading, incredible daring escapes and comedic magic. Shows start at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, and at 4 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 22. Tickets cost 19-69 euros and are available online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.



Faliro Indoor Arena, 22 Koumoundourou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.921.3310