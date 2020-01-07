WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

The Illusionists | Athens | February 21 & 22

TAGS: On Stage

Seven of the world's most celebrated illusionists are coming to Athens on their 2020 European Tour, presenting a family-friendly jaw-dropping spectacle at the Faliro Indoor Arena. After wowing New York audiences for three record-breaking years in a row and touring the United States and Canada, the production promises stage illusions, mind reading, incredible daring escapes and comedic magic. Shows start at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, and at 4 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 22. Tickets cost 19-69 euros and are available online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Faliro Indoor Arena, 22 Koumoundourou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.921.3310

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 