Cayetano | Athens | January 31

Innovative Greek trip-hop, downtempo and freestyle DJ and composer Giorgos Bratanis, aka Cayetano, returns to the St Paul's Sessions roster of pioneering musicians with a new project that will be presented to the public for the first time, hot on the heels of his last studio release, “Melanie.” Cayetano and a group of talented associates will perform at Zappeion Hall on Friday, January 31. For details and tickets, visit www.stpaulssessions.gr.

Zappeion Hall, Vassilissis Olgas Street

