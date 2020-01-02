Phantom of the Opera | Thessaloniki & Athens | January 15-31 & February 1 - March 8

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical about love's ability to conquer all will be on stage at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall from January 15 to 31 and at Athens' Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of the Christmas Theater cultural program from February 1 to March 8, with the original West End cast appearing for the first time in Greece. Ticket and details are available on the websites www.tch.gr and on www.christmastheater.gr.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800;

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700