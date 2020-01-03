The Tiger Lillies | Athens | January 25

Popular avant-garde cabaret act the Tiger Lillies, whose weird and wonderful shows have earned the London-based outfit a loyal world following, will be performing at Athens' Fuzz Club on January 25 as part of its 30th anniversary tour. According to the organizers, the show will also include new songs inspired by Greek rebetiko music. Doors open at 8 p.m. and admission costs 25 euros from www.fuzzclub.gr.



Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos & Patriarchou Ioakeim, Moschato, tel 210.345.0817