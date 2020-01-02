WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Lenio Kaklea | Athens | January 10-12

Photo: Marc Domage

TAGS: Dance

In the latest part of her “Practical Encyclopedia” project, titled “Detours,” choreographer Lenio Kaklea explores the everyday gestures and activities of European people. The work emerged from 600 interviews that the Paris-based Greek conducted back in 2016 which enabled her to form a series of narratives about the habits, rituals and transactional mores of her interviewees. Three women dancers will join Kaklea for the Athens performances at the Onassis Stegi. Tickets cost 7 or 15 euros and can be booked online at www.onassis.org. The performance, which starts at 9 p.m., is in French with Greek and English surtitles.

Onassis Stegi, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800

