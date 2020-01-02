Transfer of asylum seekers to Piraeus delayed due to bad weather

The transfer on Thursday of 635 asylum seekers belonging to vulnerable groups from the hotspot on Samos in the eastern Aegean to a former army base in Ritsona north of Athens was delayed due to bad weather.



The Nissos Chios ferry boat which was scheduled to transfer the asylum seekers from Samos to Piraeus remained docked at the port of Mytilene οn Lesvos.



Authorities said the transfer will take place when the weather improves.