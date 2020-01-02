Pefki mother kills herself and her daughter
Online
A 32-year-old woman killed her 5-year-old daughter by throwing her from the rooftop of a three-story apartment building before also plunging to her own death on Thursday.
A 32-year-old woman killed her 5-year-old daughter by throwing her from the rooftop of a three-story apartment building before also plunging to her own death on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the northern Athens suburb of Pefki.
According to reports, the divorced mother had been struggling with mental issues.