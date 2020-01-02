NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Pefki mother kills herself and her daughter

TAGS: Death

A 32-year-old woman killed her 5-year-old daughter by throwing her from the rooftop of a three-story apartment building before also plunging to her own death on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the northern Athens suburb of Pefki.

According to reports, the divorced mother had been struggling with mental issues. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 