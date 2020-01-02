Tom Hanks makes first tweet as Greek citizen

A few days after Greece’s president signed an honorary naturalization order, Tom Hanks has made his first tweet as a Greek citizen, sending out wishes for the new year.



“Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! (which roughly translates “as many happy returns,”) Hanks tweeted on Thursday, along with what appeared to be a photo of his own shadow cast on an ancient statue on the island of Delos.



The 63-year-old acclaimed actor and filmmaker has a strong bond with Greece, both through his 30-year marriage to actress and producer Rita Wilson whose mother Dorothea was Greek, but also from spending most of his summers in the country, at the couple's holiday home on the island of Antiparos in the Cyclades.

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020