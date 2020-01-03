Holding people accountable for failing to live up to their responsibilities when the state mechanism fails – as was the case last week with the closure of a section of the Athens-Lamia highway – sends the right message.



However, the system will not be improved by momentary political reactions, even if these do serve as an outlet for justified public anger.



The system will improve and in the long term be legitimized when it learns from its mistakes. It’s good for heads to roll when and where necessary, but without a plan the system’s shortcomings will only persist.