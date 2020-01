Cars are seen parked outside the Ostrakina Ski Center on Mount Mainalo in the northern Peloponnese on Thursday. Many parts of Greece have seen heavy snow, rain and freezing temperatures over the past few days, with the villages of Vilia, Erythres and Oinoi in western Attica snowbound and flooding in Karystos on Evia. [Panagiotis Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]