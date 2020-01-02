Referees call off abstention from Super League games

Super League referees decided on Wednesday to call off their abstention from the top flight and the Greek Cup games, originally announced until January 17, which means that this weekend’s action will take place as normal after all.

The vast majority of referees (Kathimerini understands it was 65 percent of them) voted in favor of stopping their industrial action in protest of the climate of hostility by and among leading Super League clubs. It followed a meeting that referee leaders had on Tuesday with representatives of the league and the federation.

The league representatives offered referees a promise that the policy of suing referees after games would stop, though Olympiakos and Larissa have opted out of the promise of the other 12 top-flight clubs. Both these clubs have already sued match referees.

This weekend will see the 17th round of Super League games, including the Derby of the Eternal Rivals between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos that will be played in Piraeus behind closed doors, and the Thessaloniki derby between Aris and PAOK.