The Ministry of Culture announced on Thursday there will be an extraordinary three-hour closure of the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens of Friday due to a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The site will open as normal at 8 a.m. and close at 10 a.m. (last entry at 9.30 a.m.).

The Acropolis will reopen to visitors at 1 p.m. and stay open as normal until 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4.30 p.m.