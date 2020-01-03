American Jewish, American Hellenic organizations welcome energy deal

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), B’nai B’rith International, and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations have welcomed Thursday’s signing of an agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel to build the EastMed subsea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean’s gas fields to continental Europe.



“The agreement demonstrates the significant progress the trilateral alliance has achieved in energy cooperation and the three countries’ leadership in the region to provide energy security,” the organizations said in a joint statement.



“We applaud the commitment to fostering peace, security, stability, and shared democratic values and ideals, in the region by all parties,” they said.



“We will continue to lend our broad diaspora support and encouragement for advancing the trilateral alliance.”