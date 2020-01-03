Egypt’s FM calls Dendias over Turkish decision to deploy troops in Libya

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has contacted Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on the telephone to discuss “the dangerous escalation on Turkey's part” with respect to Libya, as well as the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.



According to an Egyptian foreign ministry statement, the calls were made on Thursday night.



A ministry spokesperson said the ministers agreed on “the dangerous consequences of the latest developments and Turkey's decision to send troops to Libya, consequences that could have an impact on Arab national security, regional security and the security of the Mediterranean, as well as the stability of the entire region.”



Shoukry also called US National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien and outlined Egypt’s positions regarding developments in Libya, including Egypt’s strong condemnation of the approval given by the Turkish parliament to a proposal to send troops to Libya. [ANA-MPA]