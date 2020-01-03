Greek bank deposits drop slightly in November

Greek private sector bank deposits fell slightly in November after a rise in the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

Businesses and household deposits dropped to 139.57 billion euros ($155.34 billion) from 139.69 billion in October, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August 2018 and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt.

Greece fully lifted remaining capital controls on Sept.1 as the economy continues to recover after the tumult of three international bailouts since 2010. [Reuters]