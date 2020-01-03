Thessaloniki authorities to launch scooter fishing mission

Authorities in Thessaloniki, a seaside city in northern Greece, are taking action following reports that dozens of electric scooters have been tossed into the water.

It is believed that at least 45 vehicles, available to rent for short periods of time through a mobile application, currently lie on the bottom of Thermaikos Gulf.

Municipal authorities said they would launch an operation to recover the scooters on Tuesday.

Experts say lithium batteries, found inside the popular two-wheeled vehicles, contain environmentally hazardous substances that are toxic to the aquatic environment.

It is not known why the scooters ended up in the water. Last year, it was reported that young people in Marseille, France, had been throwing scooters into the sea “for fun.” The trend prompted company officials to hire staff to monitor the seafront.

Thessaloniki officials said they would launch a public-awareness campaign in a bid to curb the phenomenon.

