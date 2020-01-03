Athenians: The Face of a City | Athens | To February 2

The Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex is currently hosting an exhibition put together by Lifo magazine to celebrate the weekly free-press/city guide’s 15th anniversary titled “Athenians: The Face of a City.” The exhibition comprises more than 200 portraits, taken by distinguished Greek photographers, of people who have collaborated with Lifo over the years. The participating photographers are Spyros Staveris, Anastasia Voutyropoulou, Paris Tavitian, Freddie F., Pantelis Zervos, Charlie Makkos, Stathis Mamalakis, Yannis Bournias, Sokratis Sokratous, Irini Michopoulou, Nikos Katsaros, Photoharrie and Spyros Simotas. The museum is open Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 6-8 euros.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr