Man accused of killing, dismembering godfather jailed pending trial

A man accused of killing, dismembering and disposing of the body of his godfather on December 28 was ordered to remain in prison until his trial after testifying before an investigative magistrate on Friday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Judicial authorities also ordered a psychiatric evaluation on the suspect, who has reportedly confessed to the killing, to determine whether he requires treatment in a psychiatric clinic.

The 21-year-old is accused of stabbing his 52-year-old godfather to death in his sleep because the older man used to beat his mother.



The crime took place in the Athens suburb of Petralona, though the alleged perpetrator gave conflicting accounts as to whether he killed his godfather on Thursday or Friday. He did, however, point out the two wheelie bins where he said he disposed of the 52-year-old’s body after hacking it up into pieces and distributing them between several trash bags.

Police have been searching the capital’s main landfill in Fyli for the remains but have yet to find any traces of the victim.