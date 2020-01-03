Piraeus Bank returns winbank fees to customers

Piraeus Bank customers complained this week after seeing they had been charged an annual fee of 5 euros each for the lender’s online banking (“winbank”) service, despite it having promised not to impose such a charge.



Complaints reached Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, who on Thursday assured that it was no more than a system failure and that the deductions from winbank users’ bank accounts would be paid back, adding that no further such fee would be charged.



Piraeus promptly returned the amount deducted and issued its apologies for the error.