Mitsotakis to meet Trump in US visit starting Sunday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will depart Athens on Sunday for an official four-day visit to the United States, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump, Senators and diaspora leaders.

According to his office, he will have the following meetings, in local time:

Sunday, January 5

Mitsotakis will arrive at Tarpon Springs, Florida where he will meet with representatives of the Greek expatriates' community at 18:00. There, Mitsotakis will also meet with Tarpon Springs Mayor Chrysostomos Alahouzos and member of the US House of Representatives Gus Bilirakis. Afterwards, Mitsotakis will again have the opportunity to speak with expatriate Greeks during the AHEPA event, attended by the Pancretan Association of America.

Monday, January 6

Mitsotakis will attend the Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs. At 10.00 Mitsotakis, accompanied by his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, will attend the Divine Liturgy at St. Nicholas Church in the city. At 13.00 he will attend the Holy Cross ceremony of retrieving the cross from the sea, then meet with expatriates.

Tuesday, January 7

Mitsotakis will head to Washington DC.

At 09.50 Mitsotakis will meet with the leadership of the Atlantic Council, and at 10.15 he will participate in a panel with Atlantic Council Vice President Damon Wilson.

The prime minister will meet with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director-General Kristalina Georgieva at 11.30 at the IMF headquarters.

At 14.00 Mitsotakis will head for the White House, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump; this will be followed by a meeting of enlarged delegations.

Wednesday, January 8

The Prime Minister will continue his meetings in the US capital.

At 10.00 Mitsotakis will visit the US Senate and meet with members of the Foreign Relations Committee.

At 11.00 he will meet the leaders of Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives.

At 13.00 Mitsotakis will attend a luncheon organized by expatriate organizations.

At 15.00 Mitsotakis will meet with American investors.

At 18.00 Mitsotakis will attend the reception given by US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis, dEFENCE Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Education Minister Niki Kerameus and government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

[ANA-MPA]