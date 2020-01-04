COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Open streets

The government’s decision to introduce measures that will prevent small groups of protesters from causing traffic jams and disrupting public transport in downtown Athens is a step in the right direction as far as improving life in the Greek capital is concerned.

At the same time, however, the government should also work on a smarter way of welcoming distinguished guests and showing them the sites of Athens. Life cannot be brought to a standstill in the name of security measures every time a foreign official visits the city.

