Snow warning for weekend motorists

Drivers planning to use the national highway northeast of Athens and south of the capital through the highlands of the Peloponnese were advised on Friday to stow snow chains in their trunks and keep themselves informed of conditions on the roads this weekend after meteorologists warned of heavy snowfall and icy conditions in a fresh cold snap.

In Attica, the regional authority has put its civil protection mechanism on standby to respond to any possible problems up to the Metamorfosi junction of the northbound stretch of the national highway leading to Lamia and the southbound stretch to Mandra.

Both experienced massive tailgates due to snow earlier this week.