Netanyahu’s Greece visit cut short

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits on a chair during a visit to the National Archaeological Museum of Athens, escorted by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (right) on Friday. Netanyahu cut short his visit to Greece Friday after the killing in Iraq of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Netanyahu was in Athens following the deal signed by Greece, Cyprus and Israel on Thursday to build a 1,900-kilometer pipeline to transfer natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek PM's office via AP]