Athens calls for deescalation of tensions in Iraq

TAGS: Diplomacy

Greece called for “cool-headedness” and “moderation” following the US killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force.

“Greece is following with great concern the developments in Iraq,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

“Priority remains the stability of the country and the wider region and the avoidance of further escalation,” it added, noting that this is the only way for the Iraqi people to be able to return to “a normal life free from violence and terrorism.”
 

