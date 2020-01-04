Police step up security around US, Israeli embassies

Police have stepped up security at the American and Israeli embassies in the Greek capital, after a US air strike against a leading Iranian military commander heightened fears of a conflict escalation in the Middle East.



According to a report by Skai on Saturday, police and armed police have enhanced the security surveillance around the US Embassy on Vassilisis Sofias Avenue, the Israeli Embassy on the corner of Mouson Street and Kifissias Avenue and other sensitive sites.



A statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry on Friday called for restraint following the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force.



Meanwhile, according to Kathimerini, four CV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor planes and two C-130 Hercules military cargo planes landed at the military base at Souda in Crete on Thursday.

According to sources, the aircraft, which flew to Greece from the RAF Mildenhall US air base in England, will be deployed in potential operations to evacuate American nationals or officers from Iraq’s wider region.

