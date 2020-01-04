Libya parliament rejects Turkey deal

Libya’s eastern-based parliament has voted to reject the agreements signed between the country’s internationally-recognized government and Turkey on maritime rights in the Mediterranean and military cooperation, Egypt Today reports.

According to the report, the parliament’s emergency session took place hours after eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar called on Libyans to take up arms in response to a prospective military intervention by Ankara aimed at shoring up the Tripoli-based administration.

On Thursday, American President Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that outsiders were complicating the situation in Libya.