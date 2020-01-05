Bad weather could affect traffic

Meteorologists warn a combination of snow and sleet could create problems for drivers in Attica and Central Greece from Sunday night and going into Monday.

Much of the snow will be concentrated in the prefectures of Viotia and Fthiotida, as well as in western Attica, affecting traffic along the min north-south national highway. Eastern Attica will see both snow and sleet. The island of Evia will be pelted with heavy rains.

Snow will also affect Thessaly, further north, but will be mostly concentrated in Central Greece on Monday.

