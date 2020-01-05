Bulgarian soccer fan run over by car in Thessaloniki after clashes

One Bulgarian soccer fan was killed in Thessaloniki during clashes between rival supporters, while two more fans got injured, police in the northern city reported on Sunday.

Fighting among rival fans broke out in central Thessaloniki one day after the Aris vs PAOK soccer derby on Saturday evening and a few hours before Sunday's PAOK vs Aris basketball match.

A set of PAOK fans, police said, attacked a group of fans of a Bulgarian club (from the city of Plovdiv) who are affiliated to another Thessaloniki club and had reportedly come to the Greek city for the Saturday derby.

A 28-year-old Bulgarian tried to escape the PAOK fans’ onslaught and was killed by a bypassing car. Police said the coroner would determine whether the fan's death was sustained by the car or by the fan action.



Two other Bulgarians sustained injuries at the attack by the 20-odd PAOK fans and were treated at the Ippokratio hospital of Thessaloniki.



Police told Kathimerini 14 suspects have been detained.



Aris soccer club issued a statement asking for the arrest of those responsible for the tragic incident.