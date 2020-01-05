AEK inflicted the second loss of the season on Panathinaikos with a 100-97 score in the Athens derby on Sunday, to climb to third on the Basket League table.

AEK was particularly prolific in the first half at the Olympic Sports Hall, leading by up to 14 points and then 63-54 at half-time. It took a late rally by Panathinaikos to even things up halfway through the last quarter, before the hosts advanced again to win the match by three.

Nine thousand fans gathered on Sunday at the PAOK Sports Arena for the Thessaloniki derby with Aris, that was also a bottom-of-the-table clash and were rewarded with a spectacular performance in offense by the PAOK players who won 101-84 to come off the bottom. Aris is now alone at the foot of the table, two points from safety.

That’s because relegation-threatened Larissa produced the upset of the weekend downing high-flying Promitheas at Patra with a 76-62 score. Peristeri, in fourth, has therefore cut the distance from second-placed Promitheas to one point with a significant 78-69 victory at Iraklis.

Ifaistos Limnou dropped back out of the top-four of the table as it went down 75-59 at Rethymno that has recently shown significant improvement to move up to 10th.

Lavrio has joined Ionikos Nikaias on sixth beating it 82-68, and Panionios defeated visiting Kolossos Rhodes 76-67 and has climbed to a play-off position, on eighth.