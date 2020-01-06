NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cargo ship adrift off southeast Peloponnese

TAGS: Shipping, Weather

A cargo ship was cast adrift off Cape Maleas in the Peloponnese on Monday after losing its rudder in turbulent waters whipped up by gale-force winds.

The Marshall Islands-flagged ship is carrying a crew of 22 people and a cargo of metal. It was sailing from Turkey for Argentina when it got into trouble off the eastern coast of the southern Peloponnese.

Two ships have been dispatched by the Shipping Ministry to help the vessel as winds in the area reached speeds of 10 Beaufort.

