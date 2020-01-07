Bad weather knocks out power supply to Andros and Tinos

Andros and Tinos were left without power on Tuesday after the two lines supplying the Aegean islands were damaged as a result of bad weather in the area, supplier DEDDIE said.

According to an announcement, technical crews were working to restore supply to the two islands of nearly 18,000 inhabitants, with efforts focusing on getting a power station on Andros up and running.

DEDDIE did not clarify how the lines were damaged, though the Aegean islands have been hit by powerful storms and gale-force winds over the past two days.