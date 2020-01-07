AHEPA welcomes planned meeting between Mitsotakis, Trump

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) has hailed the planned meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday “as a further indication that United States-Greece relations are at an apex.”

The organization also expects the meeting to “reaffirm the robust state of relations” between the two countries, AHEPA chief George G. Horiates said in a statement, citing examples such as Greece's planned $1.5 billion upgrade of its US-made F-16 fighter jet fleet and the recent renewal of Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement.

“AHEPA is optimistic all facets of the bilateral relationship will continue to advance because Greece is a trusted and reliable ally and a demonstrated economic and political leader in an increasingly important part of the world,” the statement said.

AHEPA also applauded the Trump administration's “high-level engagement with Greece.”

“During the past year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross each visited Greece. AHEPA contends this level of engagement must be sustained, especially as tensions in the region continue to be stoked. The United States must stand clearly and resolutely by Greece, which endures constant violations of its sovereignty by Turkey. These Turkish hostilities, and other malign influences in the region, are a detriment to US interests and to Greece's prosperity,” it said.

“For its part, Greece must continue to implement measures and reforms that instill confidence in foreign direct investment from the United States,” AHEPA’s statement added.