Mycenaean Cyclades | Athens | To March 8

The Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex presents “From Homer’s World: Tinos and the Cyclades in the Mycenaean Age,” an exhibition of finds from a Mycenaean tomb discovered at Agia Thekla on the island of Tinos that is one of just three such funerary monuments known in the Cyclades. Inspired by Homer’s “Iliad” and “Odyssey,” the exhibition aims to showcase the elevated cultural level of that period and shed light on basic human activities, with antiquities from other important prehistoric sites in the Aegean, namely Naxos, Delos, Mykonos, Paros, Milos, Sifnos, Santorini and Kea. Admission costs 6 euros and opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr