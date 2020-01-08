Yannis Tsarouchis | Athens | To March 15

In “Cast Shadows,” the Yannis Tsarouchis Foundation presents paintings, drawing, studies and written observations by one of the most prolific 20th century Greek artists that highlight his fascination with the play of light and shadow. Admission costs 3 euros and opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Yannis Tsarouchis Foundation, 28 Ploutarchou, Maroussi, tel 210.806.2636