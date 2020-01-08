George Kontrafouris | Athens | January 8
Acclaimed Greek jazz act George Kontrafouris takes the stage at the Half Note on Wednesday, January 8, with two up-and-coming New York-based musicians, Kimon Karoutzos on bass and Jason Wastor on drums. The trio will perform tracks from Kontrafouris’ most recent album, “The Passing,” and older work. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros for a spot at the bar and 15 euros for a seat at a table.
Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr