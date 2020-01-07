Bulgarian soccer fan killed in hit-and-run

A coroner’s report on Tuesday confirmed that the death of a 28-year-old Bulgarian man in Thessaloniki on Sunday night following clashes between rival soccer club fans occurred after he was hit by a car and was not caused by a group of local soccer fans who had reportedly been chasing him.



A 26-year-old woman believed to have been driving the car that hit him when he ran out into the road has been charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and was released on Tuesday pending trial.



The accident followed clashes that broke out in the northern port city a day after the Aris vs PAOK soccer derby on Saturday evening and a few hours before Sunday’s PAOK vs Aris basketball match.



The 28-year-old Bulgarian man reportedly belonged to a soccer club that is affiliated with Thessaloniki’s Aris.