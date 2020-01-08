Winter sales start on January 13

The Association of Retail Enterprises of Greece (SELPE) confirmed on Tuesday that the winter sales will begin on Monday, January 13, and last up to Saturday, February 29 across the country.



It also confirmed that stores of its member-enterprises (mainly large retailers and supermarkets) will be open on January 19, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as is now customary on the first Sunday of every sales window.