Tempestuous weather wreaked problems in various parts of the country on Tuesday.



Andros and Tinos were left without electricity after the two power lines supplying the Aegean islands were damaged in gale-force winds.



Electricity grid operator DEDDIE said that technical crews were working to restore power to the two islands of nearly 18,000 inhabitants.



On Lesvos, roads suffered serious damage in the stormy weather, with the mayor of Western Lesvos, Taxiarchis Verros, appealing for two municipalities to be declared in a state of emergency.



The islands of the Aegean were cut off for a second day Tuesday as ferry boats stayed moored in ports.



Reaching speeds of up to 10 Beaufort at sea, strong winds prevented ferries from sailing from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, while also disrupting services in the Saronic Gulf.



Dubbed Hephaestion, the cold snap has brought snow, sleet and heavy showers to much of the country.