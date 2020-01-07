Cyprus court hands suspended sentence to alleged gang rape victim

A court on Cyprus Tuesday handed a suspended sentence to a British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation in a case that has triggered protests from activists who claim she did not get a fair trial.



The 19-year-old claims that police coerced her to retract her claim that she was raped by a group of Israeli youths in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in July.



She was convicted on December 30 of public mischief over the withdrawn rape report.



The woman’s lawyers claim she is suffering from post-traumatic stress and will appeal to clear her name.