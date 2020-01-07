Six indicted in social security scam

Greek police said Tuesday they had unraveled a criminal gang that made false insurance policies for people around the country that enabled them to avoid paying social insurance contributions to the state.



The gang had reportedly been active since at least 2001 and police said the scams, which involved fake hirings by fake companies, cost the Greek state more than 15.5 million euros.



Six people have so far been indicted.



The gang, police said, was particularly active in the period from 2001 to 2015.