NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Putin, Assad visit Greek Orthodox church in Damascus

TAGS: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tueday visited the Mariamite Cathedral of Damascus, one of the oldest Greek Orthodox churches in the capital, as part of a rare visit to Syria.

The temple, built during the 2nd century AD, also holds the seat of the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch. The two leaders were accompanied by the Patriarch of Antioch, John X.

Putin’s previous trip to Syria was in 2017, when he visited Russia’s Hmeymim air base.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 