The Greek Police (ELAS) is to equip its units with 3,500 digital radios as part of its drive to modernize its communication systems.

Kathimerini understands that ELAS is poised to sign a contract to purchase approximately 2,500 new wireless radios compatible with the Tetra communication system of the Sepura company at a cost of almost 1.5 million euros. The deal also provides for the company to donate an additional 1,000 wireless radios.

Even though the digital communications system was purchased in December 2014, along with some radios, the process for its full activation only began two months ago.

The contract for their maintenance at an annual cost of 1.6 million euros was signed in July 2018.

Up until now, most police officers have relied on analog radios made before 2004, as the digital radios that had been purchased were not fully operational.

Referring last week to the purchase and the government’s overall intention, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the “supply of equipment to police will continue.”

The use of antiquated systems made police communication networks vulnerable to scanners.

According to reports, conversations were intercepted not only by criminals and members of terrorist groups, but also by funeral parlors seeking advance information about deadly traffic accidents.