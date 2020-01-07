ATHEX: Moderate rise for main index in local bourse

Most stocks recorded moderate gains or got a bit of a breather following last Friday’s decline in the first trading session after the long weekend, but it appears clear that any disruption will be more likely to come from developments abroad than domestic ones this year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 924.69 points, adding 0.50 percent to Friday’s 920.09 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.39 percent to 2,307.72 points, while the small-cap index contracted 0.34 percent.

The banks index rose 0.12 percent, thanks to Piraeus’ 2.34 percent ascent and National’s gains of 0.84 percent. Alpha stayed put and Eurobank conceded 1.11 percent. ADMIE Holdings outperformed, jumping 5.04 percent, followed by Ellaktor (up 2.91 percent), Piraeus Port Authority (2.23 percent) and Lamda Development (1.85 percent). Hellenic Petroleum fell 1.61 percent and Jumbo lost 1.45 percent.

In total 59 stocks made gains, 39 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last six sessions, amounting to 62.8 million euros, up from Friday’s 52.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.09 percent to close at 65.61 points.