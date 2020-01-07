Trump hails close relations with Greece as he welcomes Mitsotakis

US President Donald Trump hailed his country's close relations with Greece as he welcomed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House on Tuesday.

As the meeting got under way, Trump said the two countries are "doing a lot" together and will continue to do so. "We're going to be meeting, talking, and negotiating a lot of deals," he told reporters at the start of the meeting.

Mitsotakis said Greece is "very much interested" in participating in the F-35 program.

As reporteds asked about Libya, he said the agreement signed between the country and Turkey on maritime borders "infringes upon Greece's sovereign rights."

"We're very much looking to your support...because it is a very important issue for my country," he told Trump.

Asked if he will talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the issue, the US president said: "We are talking to him and we're discussing with many other countries...about that subject specifically. We'll be talking to Russia – many countries are involved. It's now a mess...and they know where we stand."

The Greek premier, accompanied by his spouse Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, arrived at the White House shortly after 9 p.m. (Greek time) and was welcomed by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.