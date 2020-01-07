Trump hails 'extraordinary' relations with Greece as he welcomes Mitsotakis

US President Donald Trump hailed his country's "extraordinary" relations with Greece as he welcomed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the two countries are "doing a lot" together and will continue to do so. "We're going to be meeting, talking, and negotiating a lot of deals," he told reporters at the start of the meeting.

"We have many things to discuss, the relationship is really extraordinary, as good as it can gets. We're doing a lot of things together, militarily, we're also doing a lot of trade. Greece has done a tremendous comeback, we've worked with them very closely,” he said.

Mitsotakis said Greece is "very much interested" in participating in the F-35 program and reiterated that the country is a reliable US partner in the region.

As reporteds asked about Libya, he said the agreement signed between the country and Turkey on maritime borders "infringes upon Greece's sovereign rights."

"We're very much looking to your support...because it is a very important issue for my country," he told Trump.

Asked if he will talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the issue, the US president gave a general answer: "We are talking to him and we're discussing with many other countries...about that subject specifically. We'll be talking to Russia – many countries are involved. It's now a mess...and they know where we stand."

The Greek premier, accompanied by his spouse Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, arrived at the White House shortly after 9 p.m. (Greek time) and was welcomed by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.